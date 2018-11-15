Kanye West Gets Together With Mark Zuckerberg To Perform A Little Karaoke

Mark Zuckerberg apparently got together with Kanye West to do a little karaoke.

The star rapper tweeted out a photo late Wednesday night of himself with the Facebook founder singing to the Backstreet Boys, which seems like the perfect plan for Zuckerberg to prove he’s not a robot.

I would give so much money to be in a room with these two guys. They’re both extremely enigmatic and people constantly talk about their lives. I think people are under the impression they’re in some top-secret lair planning world domination. (RELATED: FLASHBACK: ‘The Social Network’ Is One Of The Greatest Movies Ever Made)

In reality, they just singing a little Backstreet Boys. Just two totally normal dudes hanging out being friends.

Can you even imagine what these two would talk about? One of them is a genius, and the other one thinks he’s a genius. I’ll leave it to you guys in order to figure out which is which.

Either way, I’m so glad we live in a universe where Mark Zuckerberg spends his free time signing karaoke with one of the greatest rappers ever. That’s what America is all about.

 

God bless the internet for bringing this kind of joy into our lives!

