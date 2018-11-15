Kanye West Gets Together With Mark Zuckerberg To Perform A Little Karaoke
Mark Zuckerberg apparently got together with Kanye West to do a little karaoke.
The star rapper tweeted out a photo late Wednesday night of himself with the Facebook founder singing to the Backstreet Boys, which seems like the perfect plan for Zuckerberg to prove he’s not a robot.
We sang Backstreet Boys I want it that way pic.twitter.com/IzGHk7i7OP
— ye (@kanyewest) November 15, 2018
I would give so much money to be in a room with these two guys. They’re both extremely enigmatic and people constantly talk about their lives. I think people are under the impression they’re in some top-secret lair planning world domination. (RELATED: FLASHBACK: ‘The Social Network’ Is One Of The Greatest Movies Ever Made)
In reality, they just singing a little Backstreet Boys. Just two totally normal dudes hanging out being friends.
Can you even imagine what these two would talk about? One of them is a genius, and the other one thinks he’s a genius. I’ll leave it to you guys in order to figure out which is which.
Either way, I’m so glad we live in a universe where Mark Zuckerberg spends his free time signing karaoke with one of the greatest rappers ever. That’s what America is all about.
