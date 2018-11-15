LeBron James Snatches Another Milestone. His Legend Continues To Grow

LeBron James continues to climb up the all-time NBA scoring list.

On Tuesday night, LeBron passed Wilt Chamberlain to move to fifth in the league’s all-time scoring list during the Los Angeles Lakers’ 126-117 win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

???? @KingJames reflects on his 44-point game, passing Wilt Chamberlain on the all-time scoring list, and overcoming a 13-point deficit vs. Portland. pic.twitter.com/ohR3VpmtyE — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) November 15, 2018

LeBron now sits in the rarest of rare air, sitting behind only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone, Kobe Bryant, and Michael Jordan, respectively. (RELATED: LeBron James Hangs On The Rim, Doesn’t Get Called For A Tech)

NBA All-Time Scoring List Top 10 (nba.com)

Player Points 1. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 38,387 2. Karl Malone 36,928 3. Kobe Bryant 33,643 4. Michael Jordan 32,292 5. LeBron James 31,425 6. Wilt Chamberlain 31,419 7. Dirk Nowitzki 31,187 8. Shaquille O’Neal 28,596 9. Moses Malone 27,409 10. Elvin Hayes 27,313

In addition to passing Chamberlain, James also had his best game of the 2018-19 season, scoring a season-high 44 points, while also tallying 10 assists and 9 rebounds, falling just one rebound short of a triple-double.

It is a significant possibility, if not a likelihood, that LeBron ends up at the top of this list, which would further solidify his standing as the GOAT (Greatest of All Time).