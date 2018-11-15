LeBron James Snatches Another Milestone. His Legend Continues To Grow
LeBron James continues to climb up the all-time NBA scoring list.
On Tuesday night, LeBron passed Wilt Chamberlain to move to fifth in the league’s all-time scoring list during the Los Angeles Lakers’ 126-117 win over the Portland Trail Blazers.
???? @KingJames reflects on his 44-point game, passing Wilt Chamberlain on the all-time scoring list, and overcoming a 13-point deficit vs. Portland. pic.twitter.com/ohR3VpmtyE
— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) November 15, 2018
LeBron now sits in the rarest of rare air, sitting behind only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone, Kobe Bryant, and Michael Jordan, respectively. (RELATED: LeBron James Hangs On The Rim, Doesn’t Get Called For A Tech)
NBA All-Time Scoring List Top 10 (nba.com)
|Player
|Points
|1. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
|38,387
|2. Karl Malone
|36,928
|3. Kobe Bryant
|33,643
|4. Michael Jordan
|32,292
|5. LeBron James
|31,425
|6. Wilt Chamberlain
|31,419
|7. Dirk Nowitzki
|31,187
|8. Shaquille O’Neal
|28,596
|9. Moses Malone
|27,409
|10. Elvin Hayes
|27,313
In addition to passing Chamberlain, James also had his best game of the 2018-19 season, scoring a season-high 44 points, while also tallying 10 assists and 9 rebounds, falling just one rebound short of a triple-double.
It is a significant possibility, if not a likelihood, that LeBron ends up at the top of this list, which would further solidify his standing as the GOAT (Greatest of All Time).