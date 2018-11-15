Michael Avenatti Now A Firm Believer Of Due Process … For Himself [VIDEO]

Your first name

The Daily Caller ‘s Stephanie Hamill, Amber Athey and author of ‘Making Love Great Again’ DeAnna Lorraine discuss Michael Avenatti’s arrest on suspicion of domestic violence.

This case is rich with irony considering Avenatti represented Julie Swetnick, one of Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s accusers during the confirmation process.

Avenatti didn’t afford Kavanaugh due process, but now he’s calling the claims made against him ‘bogus’.

Whatever happened to believing all women?

This sounds a lot like ‘due process for me, not for thee.’

