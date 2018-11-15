Michelle Malkin Mocks Pelosi For Pandering To Al Sharpton

Political commentator and author Michelle Malkin mocked House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi on “Fox & Friends” Thursday after she thanked Rev. Al Sharpton for “saving America.”

“Thank you for helping take back America. People all over the place are calling me, writing, in the airports here, there — ‘Thank you for saving America.’ I give those thanks to you. Thank you for saving America, Rev. Sharpton, thank you for saving America,” Pelosi said Wednesday at the National Action Network Legislative & Policy Conference.

“Who knew that the midterms were a referendum on Al Sharpton?” Malkin said in response to Pelosi’s comment. (RELATED: Maddow Asks Why Chuck Schumer Isn’t Facing Same Level Of Scrutiny As Pelosi)

Malkin said Democratic leadership has lost touch with the American electorate and then chastised Pelosi for “kissing the ring” of a known shyster.

“I am not shocked, of course, of the diarrhea of the mouth that comes out of Nancy Pelosi. But it tells you something about just how out of touch the leadership of the Democrat Party is when they’re still kissing ring of the godfather of racial hoaxes,” she added.

WATCH:

“[Sharpton] has been a racially divisive charlatan, not to mention a financial charlatan — still owing millions of dollars in back taxes. And someone who was such an extreme and marginal figure who has stoked the rhetoric against cops for decades now and has no constituency. What is Nancy Pelosi thinking?”

Malkin said Pelosi’s actions are calculated and claimed she’s still trying to fend off a challenge from the progressive wing of the Democratic Party.

“I joked that it’s diarrhea of the mouth, but clearly, this is calculated,” she said.

“I think that at the same time that she has to allay a revolt that’s happening from the Progressive flank, that this is what it’s really about. It is the worst kind of pandering from Nancy Pelosi.”

