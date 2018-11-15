Basketball Player Throws The Dirtiest Cheap Shot You’ve Ever Seen. The Video Is Absolutely Brutal

Fitchburg State basketball player Kewan Platt is in some serious trouble after he threw a disgusting cheap shot in a game against Nichols.

In the game between the DIII schools, Platt railed Nichols player Nate Tenaglia in the face after a made shot.

The video is absolutely mind-blowing and will have you seething.

Division III game between Fitchburg State and Nichols. Nate Tenaglia knocked down an open corner 3 but we can see as Fitchburg State’s No. 23 Kewan Platt checked to see if the baseline official was looking and then threw a forearm/elbow at Tenaglia’s head. #NCAA #KewanPlatt pic.twitter.com/qvDehVut5R — FLEE TV (@TvFlee) November 14, 2018

Fans of Platt shouldn’t expect to see him back on the court anytime soon because he’s been suspended indefinitely and barred from campus.

Update: Fitchburg State’s Kewan Platt has been indefinitely suspended from the team and barred from campus, per the school. — Jeff Eisenberg (@JeffEisenberg) November 14, 2018

We’ve all seen some cheap shots in our days on the internet, but that one from Platt is unreal. What the hell was he thinking? There is no way you can ever put him on the court again. Platt is a legit danger to everybody around him. (RELATED: NHL Player Gets His Face Destroyed During Scrap)

He should be embarrassed and ashamed of his actions on every level. What a pathetic decision on his part.

