Star Rapper Sued For Sickening Alleged Sexual Assault. Details Are Stomach Turning

Star rapper Nelly is officially being sued for an alleged sexual assault by a woman in the U.K.

The woman, who simply goes by the pseudonym Jane Doe in order to protect her privacy, claims the “Hot In Herre” rapper masturbated in front of her after a concert last year. (RELATED: R Kelly Accused Of Forcing Woman Into Underage Sex Cult)

According to the lawsuit obtained by TMZ, Nelly, real name Cornell Iral Haynes Jr., asked the woman to stay behind after one of his concerts in Essex ended back in Dec. 2017.

She says she agreed to stay, but once they were alone, Nelly non-consensually masturbated in front of her and whispered, “You want this d*ck don’t you?”

She claims she then responded something to the effect of, “You may have more quid in your bank than I do. But this doesn’t make you any more special. Pull your trousers back up and f*** off.”

Then, the woman claims he clenched his fists but when she asked if he was going hit him, all he said was, “No I’m just frustrated. I’m not used to not getting my way, just do it.”

He then allegedly forced his genitalia into her mouth, but she managed to get away.

Doe is also suing Nelly’s girlfriend, claiming she tried to debunk her allegations on Twitter.

This is a developing story. It’s unclear what Doe is seeking in the lawsuit. Check back for details.

