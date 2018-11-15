Report: Palm Beach Recount Is Missing A ‘Substantial’ Number Of Votes

Amber Athey | Media and Breaking News Editor

Palm Beach County completed their recount Thursday only to discover that they were missing a “substantial” number of votes when compared to the initial count, according to a New York Times reporter.

Florida is currently conducting a recount for the gubernatorial race between Republican Rick DeSantis and Democrat Andrew Gillum, and the Senate race between Republican Rick Scott and Democrat incumbent Bill Nelson.

Frances Robles of The NYT reported that Palm Beach County’s recount was missing votes and they were trying to figure out from which precincts the votes were missing.

The votes did not disappear — Palm Beach has all of the ballot boxes on site — but election officials have to determine which votes were not counted in the machine recount.

Palm Beach Elections Supervisor Susan Bucher said she takes “full responsibility” for the error and revealed that her county was unlikely to meet the 3 p.m. deadline for the recount. (RELATED: Media Dismisses Florida Election Misconduct As Conservative Conspiracy)

Several days ago, Palm Beach was required to restart their recount after voting machines overheated.

PALM BEACH, FL - NOVEMBER 15: Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections Susan Bucher (C-R) supervises workers that are preparing to feed ballots through machines at the Supervisor of Elections Service Center on November 15, 2018 in Palm Beach, Florida. After ballot-counting machines overheated in Palm Beach County on Tuesday forcing a restart of vote counting, the county remains one of the last to finish their recount. (Photo by Saul Martinez/Getty Images)

Last week, Scott filed suit against Palm Beach County for refusing to allow ballots to be submitted to the canvassing board for review and for barring Republican Party officials from being present during ballot counting. A judge ruled in Scott’s favor and ordered Bucher to submit ballots to the canvassing board.

