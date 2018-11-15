Avenatti Gets Arrested, And Suddenly Due Process Is Back In Vogue

The show today is riddled with irony, and we expose and mock it all. Michael Avenatti, the lawyer who represented the woman who accused Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh of running gang rape parties while in high school with zero evidence, has been arrested for domestic violence and demands due process. Democrats have declared pointing out irregularities and shady dealings in the Florida vote to be a “threat to our democracy” while several prominent members of their party are openly saying the election in Georgia was “stolen.” And a school board at one of the worst school districts in the country wants to remove the name of one of their most successful alumni from one of their schools because he happens to be a Republican. All of this and more is discussed on today’s Daily Daily Caller Podcast.

Listen to the show:

The “Creepy Porn Lawyer,” as Tucker Carlson calls him, was arrested in Los Angeles for domestic violence against a woman he was apparently in a relationship with. After publicly demanding unfounded allegations against Judge Brett Kavanaugh must be taken at face value and believed, not matter how absurd, Avenatti declared his innocence. This is a man who insisted allegations against Kavanaugh were true simply because they were made, but when it comes to him he suddenly found a new respect for due process. Funny how that works, and we mock it roundly on the show.

To question Democratic Party election officials in Florida over things like tens of thousands of ballots showing up from nowhere is a threat to democracy, according the liberal politicians, pundits, and journalists. But when it comes to Georgia, declaring the election was stolen from the black candidate, Democrat Stacey Abrams, is different, apparently. Senators Sherrod Brown and Cory Booker, along with perennial loser Hillary Clinton plainly stated yesterday that Abrams had her election stolen through various conspiracy theories. In reality, the election was “stolen” by having more Georgians vote for her Republican opponent, but Democrats never let the facts stand in the way of a good story. We play the audio and expose the hypocrisy.

The school board in Detroit voted to start the process of renaming “Benjamin Carson High School of Science and Medicine.” Why rename a school named after one of the most successful alumni of the school system in Detroit, a world renowned neurosurgeon, and the current Secretary of Housing and Urban Development? Because he’s conservative, and liberals hate conservatives. The school system is broke and broken, but they’re willing to spend the resources to rename the school out of spite. Pretty sick.

All that and more, including a chat about the people who try to fly with turkeys and ham before Thanksgiving, on today’s show. Give it a listen, you’ll like it.

Derek Hunter is a columnist and contributing editor for The Daily Caller and author of "Outrage, INC: How the Liberal Mob Ruined Science, Journalism, and Hollywood" from HarperCollins