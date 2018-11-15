Maddow Asks Why Chuck Schumer Isn’t Facing The Same Level Of Scrutiny As Pelosi

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow asked on “The Rachel Maddow Show” Wednesday why Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer isn’t facing the same level of scrutiny as House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi.

“Today, House Democrats made noise about the possibility of choosing someone other than Nancy Pelosi to be the Democratic leader and the Speaker of the House in the new Democratic-controlled Congress when they all get sworn in early next year,” Maddow said. (RELATED: Group Of House Democrats ‘Confident’ They Can Block Pelosi Speakership)

Maddow said Democratic gains in the House were historic and implied it might be a mistake to oust Pelosi from party leadership.

WATCH:

“This of course would be a classic Democratic Party move, right? I mean the party loses seats in the Senate and so they make zero changes to their Senate leadership,” she continued. “At the same time, in the same election, on the same night, the party picks up more seats in the House than at any time since the immediate aftermath of Watergate. And the party responds to that by maybe turfing out their leader in the House?”

“We just had the biggest gain since Watergate. Pelosi must pay! Schumer, you guys are good. I mean nothing against or for Schumer or against or for Pelosi, but how does that math work?” Maddow asked.

“It’s not clear how this leadership fight on the Democratic sight is going to play out over the next few days, but it does appear that Nancy Pelosi is going to have a fight on her hands to see if she’ll get the speaker’s gavel again — which is pretty amazing,” she concluded.

