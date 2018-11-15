Sinema Breaks Word On Opposing Senate Minority Leader Schumer

Kyrsten Sinema, the Democrat who won a narrow victory to represent Arizona in the Senate, reportedly won’t oppose the continued leadership of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

Despite promises to the contrary, Sinema is saying that she won’t oppose Schumer because he is not facing any opposition, according to Politico. (RELATED: Democrat Kyrsten Sinema Slated For Victory As Vote Count Heading Her Way)

She once assessed Schumer’s candidacy differently.

“I won’t support him,” she told Politico in July. Sinema is a former environmental and peace activist and appeared to try to to represent herself during her campaign as a moderate Democrat just right for the traditionally red state of Arizona — the home of conservative icon Sen. Barry Goldwater.

Schumer remains the minority leader after getting unanimous backing on Wednesday and no dissent from Sinema, Fox News reports.

Sinema quickly moved to explain her rationale in a statement sent to Politico:

“Arizonans know I will work with anyone — in either party — to get things done for our state,” she said. “It’s time for a new approach on both sides of the aisle and I look forward to working with my colleagues to cut through the dysfunction and deliver results for Arizona.”

“Had there been a challenger for minority leader, I would have considered new leadership and a fresh perspective,” Sinema claimed. “I will continue to put Arizona over party.” (RELATED: Exclusive Sinema Says She’ll Work With Republicans On Border Wall)

Some Republicans don’t agree with her claims any more than they believed that Sinema’s more liberal past was all history.

“Kyrsten Sinema sells out Arizona in record time,” declared the Senate Leadership Fund, a Republican PAC.

Sinema’s opponent in the Senate race, Republican Rep. Martha McSally, was a former U.S. Air Force fighter pilot who ridiculed Sinema’s past positions on the military and the environment. McSally’s campaign unearthed an old radio interview that had Sinema telling listeners, “I don’t care” if they opt to fight for the Taliban against U.S. and coalition forces in Afghanistan. McSally called that kind of talk indicative of “treason” and rendered Sinema “disqualified” for the Senate. Sinema was also caught once describing stay-at-home mothers as “leeches.”

McSally conceded to Sinema on Monday with the Democrat approximately 38,000 votes ahead in the final tally.

