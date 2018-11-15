The Big Ten Is A Disgrace. Here’s Why They’re So Bad

The Big Ten is having a terrible 2018 football season.

To understand why, look no further than Northwestern, who currently sits at 6–4 on the season but has already clinched a birth in the Big Ten championship game. (RELATED: SEC Football Fans Will Be Enraged With The New Location Of College Gameday)

The Wildcats clinched the Big Ten West championship after a hideous 14-10 win over Iowa.

This means Northwestern could potentially play in the Big Ten Championship game and miss a bowl game during the same season. The Wildcats went 0–3 in non-conference play, losing home games to powerhouses such as Akron and Duke.

Northwestern is headed to Indianapolis for the 2018 #B1GFCG. @NUFBFamily has clinched at least a share of the 2018 West Division title. pic.twitter.com/Te6b5zdWRZ — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) November 11, 2018

This is the team that either Ohio State or Michigan will play in their conference championship game. While other top teams will be challenged during championship weekend, either the Buckeyes or the Wolverines will get the equivalent of a bye week.

It is an absolute disgrace that The Wildcats get the equivalent of a play-in game for the Rose Bowl. Although, the only thing funnier than Northwestern playing in the Big Ten Championship game and missing a bowl game during the same season would be a 6-6 Wildcats team pulling an upset that keeps the Big Ten out of the College Football Playoff again.

David Hookstead would cry for weeks.

To be honest any league that sends a 6–6 or 7–5 team to their conference championship team doesn’t deserve to get a team in the College Football Playoff, especially a team with one loss.

A one-loss Buckeyes team that lost by 29 points to Purdue would not be deserving of a playoff spot coming off a “Championship,” win over Northwestern.

After all the hype they got before the season, it is truly appalling how bad the Big Ten turned out to be.

The league should be ashamed of itself.