This Portable Bluetooth Speaker Is Hugely Popular And On Sale

More than 3,000 people have reviewed this portable bluetooth speaker, and over 70 percent of them gave it a perfect 5 out of 5 stars. There’s a lot to like about it, including the fact that it can connect to three devices at once to alternate playback. This JBL speaker features a 3000mAH rechargeable Li-ion battery that supports 10 hours of playtime as well as a noise and echo cancelling speakerphone. Furthermore, it is splashproof. And it is over 30 percent off:

JBL Flip 3 Splashproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker on sale for $69.40

Black may be a traditional color, but you can also get powerful speaker in blue, orange, pink, red, yellow, gray and turquoise.

Also, this is irrelevant to the quality of the product, but this “Customer Question & Answer” exchange is funny:

Don’t worry. In actuality, every color will play Justin Bieber. But only if you want it to.