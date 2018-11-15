VOTE: Who Should Get A Presidential Medal Of Freedom?

The White House announced recently that President Donald Trump will be awarding posthumous Presidential Medals of Freedom to Babe Ruth, Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia and Elvis Presley.

Also receiving the nation’s highest civilian honor this year are Sen. Orrin Hatch, Miriam Adelson, Alan C. Page and Roger Staubach. (RELATED: Sen. Hatch Trolls Sen. Warren, Claims He’s 1/1032 T-Rex)

The Presidential Medal of Freedom was first awarded by President John F. Kennedy to recognize “an especially meritorious contribution to the security or national interests of the United States, world peace, cultural or other significant public or private endeavors.”

Over the years, the accolade has garnered controversy and criticism from some who claim that it has become yet another tool of political partisanship. (RELATED: Obama Awards Medal Of Freedom To Honorary Chair Of Socialist Organization)

Though giving the medal to one of the following people would do little to quell such an accusation, perhaps one of them deserves it? Vote below for who deserves it most.