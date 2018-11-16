The Video Of Baker Mayfield Mic’d Up Against The Falcons Is Simply Incredible

The NFL recently dropped a video of Baker Mayfield mic’d up for the Browns big win over the Atlanta Falcons, and it’s outstanding.

Now, everybody knows I’ve been incredibly critical of Mayfield at times. I don’t think that’s a secret at all. However, I’ve also been more than willing to admit when he goes out and makes great plays.

That’s where this video slides into the picture. The Oklahoma Heisman winner lit up the Falcons. It was fun as hell to watch him have some success. (RELATED: Here Are The Highlights Of Week 10 In The NFL)

It turns out the video of him mic’d up is even more entertaining.

See, this is where Mayfield does his best work. He needs to forget all the off the field antics, and just focus on slinging the football all over the field.

I don’t think anybody is debating whether or not the guy can play football. He obviously can go out there and make plays. He needs to block out the noise, keep doing what he’s doing on the field and he’s going to be just fine in the NFL.

