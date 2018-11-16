Billy Idol Officially Becomes A US Citizen

Rocker Billy Idol shared Thursday that he had officially become a U.S. citizen when he raised his hand and took the Naturalization Oath of Allegiance.

The 62-year-old singer retweeted a post from the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) showing several pictures from the ceremony in Los Angeles on Wednesday. In the one of the snaps, the “Mony Mony” hitmaker was holding an American flag while he raised his right hand to take the oath. (RELATED: Newly Minted Citizens Explain the Benefits Of Immigrating The Right Way: Legally)

“It’s a nice day for a naturalization ceremony. Congratulations Billy Idol on becoming a #newUScitizen today in Los Angeles, CA,” the USCIS tweeted. (RELATED: Randy Quaid Posts Letter To Trump Pleading For Help Against ‘Rigged System’ Over Passport Renewal)

It’s a nice day for a naturalization ceremony. Congratulations Billy Idol on becoming a #newUScitizen today in Los Angeles, CA. pic.twitter.com/4s7KXHqoKC — USCIS (@USCIS) November 15, 2018

The tweet was somewhat a play on words to his hit 1982 song “White Wedding.” In that song, the lyrics to the chorus read:

It’s a nice day to start again

It’s a nice day for a white wedding

It’s a nice day to start again

In another one of the pictures, Idol can be seen smiling as he looked at the document that made it all official.

Idol — born William Michael Albert Broad in the United Kingdom — moved to New York in 1981 to have a solo career after he helped launch the punk group Generation X, according to the Daily Mail.

