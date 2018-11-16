Newly Elected Dem Rep. Sherrill Won’t Say If She Still Opposes Pelosi For Speaker

New Jersey Democratic Rep. Mikie Sherrill, who was just elected to the House in the 2018 midterm elections, refused to say Friday if she still opposes California Democratic Rep. Nancy Pelosi for Speaker of the House.

Sherrill ran for Congress opposing Pelosi, the current House minority leader, for Speaker. However, when Sherrill was asked if she still intends to honor that campaign promise after meeting with Pelosi, Sherrill refused to answer.

“Mikie Sherrill, a [New Jersey] Democrat who just won her race and vowed to oppose Pelosi during the campaign, refused to say if she would follow through on that promise after meeting with Pelosi,” Raju wrote on Twitter. “‘I’m sorry I got to go,’ she said repeatedly, as she raced away from reporters.”

Sherrill then reportedly directed reporters to speak to one of her aides, who also refused to answer questions about Sherrill’s meeting with Pelosi.

During her campaign, Sherrill said, “The next 50 years are not going to look like the last 50 years. We need new leadership, and it starts at the top.”

Sherrill stood by her campaign promise after her election, stating on MSNBC on Monday, “I do think it is important we move forward with new leadership.”

It is now unclear if Sherrill changed her mind after speaking personally with Pelosi.

Democratic Reps. Seth Moulton of Massachusetts and Filemon Vela of Texas, who are leading the Democrats’ charge against Pelosi, claimed on Tuesday that they have the votes to block her from becoming speaker.

