Former CIA And NSA Director Says Trump Slighted The Troops On Veterans Day On Purpose

Former CIA and National Security Agency (NSA) Director Michael Hayden said on CNN’s “New Day” Friday that President Donald Trump slighted overseas American troops by failing to visit a U.S. cemetery on Veterans Day during his trip to Paris.

Hayden also said high-ranking military officials are resentful of Trump for using the term “my generals” to describe army leaders.

“It absolutely is a slight,” Hayden said. “And when he calls people ‘my generals,’ you can’t imagine how much gritting of teeth goes on inside the armed forces being called the generals of a president, rather than a senior officer of the American republic.”

WATCH:

He then claimed Trump’s support among military members may seem high, but is actually historically low compared to other presidents. (RELATED: Trump Criticized For Not Going To Arlington Cemetery On Veterans Day)

“And with regard to just broad military support for the president — although the numbers might seem high compared to other parts of the population, they are historically low for a president of the United States from the members of the armed forces.”

Host John Berman noted Trump didn’t visit Arlington National Cemetery upon returning to the U.S., causing Hayden to criticize the president’s staff for not insisting he show up in person.

“Who on his staff isn’t going to go in there and say, ‘Mr. President, I know you’re angry … we made a bad call in Paris last weekend. We need to show the American people that’s not the real you. An informal visit, Mr. President, we can do it with a motorcade of six folks. We’ll take you over to the Tomb of the Unknown. You’ll pay your respects … the American people will see that you have been there. We can fix this a lot,'” Hayden said.

“It just boggles my mind that that didn’t happen.”

You can Follow Nick on Twitter

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.