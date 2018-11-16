Top NFL Draft Prospect Gets Into Heated Exchanged With His Coach. The Video Is Bizarre

Houston Cougars defensive tackle Ed Oliver got into a heated confrontation Thursday night with his coach Major Applewhite in a game against Tulane.

Oliver is currently not playing because he’s not 100 percent healthy, and is also likely trying to preserve his health for the NFL draft. I’m going to go ahead and calculate that into why this whole weird exchange went down.

The college superstar defensive tackle was wearing a coat for active players, and Applewhite wasn’t a fan of that. I’m extremely confident NFL scouts aren’t going to like how Oliver handled his coach telling him to take his jacket off. He went wild.

As the Cougars went into the locker room at halftime, u could see Ed Oliver with some heated words for Major Applewhite. Oliver is not playing, ESPN reporting the confrontation stemmed from him wearing an “active players only” jacket. pic.twitter.com/0Q7JfZVqnu — Adam Wexler (@KPRC2AdamW) November 16, 2018

According to Pro Football Talk, Applewhite said after the game, “There’s a rule for our team. Everybody follows the rule. I asked him to follow the rule. He was upset about it, and I get it. We deal with these types of situations all the time. This is something we’re going to learn from and grow from.” (RELATED: The Latest College Football AP Poll Is Here. Do You Agree With Number Three?)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ed Oliver (@edoliver_11) on Apr 11, 2018 at 6:21pm PDT

Why did Oliver feel flipping out after being told to take the jacket off was the appropriate response? In what universe was that a smart idea? The man has millions of dollars on the line come the draft and he’s going ballistic on his college coach. That is a recipe for disaster. Just relax.

Take the damn jacket off, stay off of your coach’s radar and make a ton of money come the 2019 season. It’s not hard to understand at all.

