Here Are The Men Favored To Be The Next University Of Kansas Football Coach

Oddsmakers have Les Miles as the man most likely to take over the Kansas Jayhawks football program.

The top four favorites, according to Bovada, are as follows:

Les Miles 3/2

Troy Calhoun, Jedd Fisch 4/1

Dave Doeren 8/1

Bret Bielema 12/1

Well, is anybody really surprised by these odds? All we’ve really heard is that Miles is primed to take over the Jayhawks program. He has the most name recognition, he has won a national title, and he would probably do the best on the recruiting trail. (RELATED: The Latest College Football AP Poll Is Here. Do You Agree With Number Three?)

All of that is immensely important, especially for a program like Kansas. They need absolutely all the help they can get.

As for Bret Bielema, I would love nothing more than to see him coaching at an FBS school again. I would absolutely love it.

I would have content for days if he returned to coaching, especially if he did it with the Jayhawks.

In all seriousness, I’ll be absolutely stunned if Miles isn’t running the show by the time it’s all said and done.

It just seems like such an obvious pick with the options on the board. Time will tell if I’m correct or not.

