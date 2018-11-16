Remember Legendary College Football Coach Les Miles? It Looks Like He’s Returning

Former LSU football coach Les Miles might be back to coaching sooner than later.

According to Brett McMurphy, the college legend reached a settlement Thursday afternoon with LSU about the remaining money owed to him after he was fired in 2016. He will get $1.5 million of the remaining $6.5 on the deal.

LSU announced a settlement of $1.5 million of remaining $6.5 million owed to former coach Les Miles in original agreement which would have been binding until 2023 — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) November 15, 2018

What does this mean? It’s incredibly simple. Miles is now able to return to coaching in 2019. His name has been regularly floated for the open Kansas job. (RELATED: The Latest College Football AP Poll Is Here. Do You Agree With Number Three?)

Personally, I love the fact Miles isn’t just sitting back cashing checks from LSU. He’s a national championship-winning coach. He needs to be out there on the gridiron. Don’t get me wrong. I love the fact he’s now doing stuff for Dr. Pepper, but I’d love it more if he was back to coaching.

The world of college football is simply better off when he’s at the top of his game and getting young men ready to leave it all out on the field.

Somebody, likely Kansas, needs to hire him and get him back on the sidelines immediately. It’s what the people want and it’s what we need.

