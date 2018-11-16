Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes Gets Huge Incentive To Add To His Touchdown Record

Patrick Mahomes declared his love for ketchup this week, and now the Heinz company wants to give him Ketchup for life if he adds dramatically to his touchdown record.

“I don’t think it’s that weird, but I put [ketchup] my macaroni and cheese,” the 23-year-old Chiefs quarterback shared during a press conference Thursday, according to Chiefswire/USA Today. “People seem to think that’s a weird thing, some people think that’s disgusting, but it’s good to me.” (RELATED: Here’s A Glorious Video Of Matthew Stafford Throwing 56 Touchdowns To Calvin Johnson)

Then a member of the press asked the QB if he would be okay with getting a lifetime supply of Ketchup if he scored 57 touchdowns.

“I’m not opposed to it. If it happens, and I get ketchup for life, I’ll be sure to share it with some of the offensive linemen,” Mahomes responded.

Shortly after the remarks, various offers started to flood in, including one posted by the official Twitter account for the tomato-based Heinz Ketchup, which tweeted that if he scored “57 touchdowns” this year, he would get Heinz for life.

“Hey @patrickmahomes5, you give us 57 touchdowns, we’ll give you Heinz on your steak for life,” Heinz company tweeted.

Hey @patrickmahomes5, you give us 57 touchdowns, we’ll give you Heinz on your steak for life. https://t.co/UeZdmMZUnv — Heinz Ketchup (@HeinzKetchup_US) November 15, 2018

Mahomes TD record currently stands at 31 at week 11, through the last 10 games. If our math is correct, that would mean he would have to score 26 touchdowns over the next six games, that’s at least an average of four per game.

Heinz Ketchup, which has used “57 varieties” in its advertising, tweeted that it would give Patrick Mahomes ketchup for life if he’s able to set single-season record with 57 TD passes this season. Mahomes told @SethWickersham of his love of ketchup. Mahomes is at 31 TDs right now — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 16, 2018

Other who have reached out to the star QB include the fast food burger joint Whataburger after he declared it as his favorite Ketchup during the same press conference.

“Not really. I have Hunt’s, I do Heinz, I do it all,” Mahomes shared. “My favorite, probably, is the Whataburger ketchup. Texas people would know that.”

“A man who loves Whataburger Fancy Ketchup is a wise man,” Whataburger tweeted.