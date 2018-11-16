Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes Gets Huge Incentive To Add To His Touchdown Record

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Patrick Mahomes declared his love for ketchup this week, and now the Heinz company wants to give him Ketchup for life if he adds dramatically to his touchdown record.

“I don’t think it’s that weird, but I put [ketchup] my macaroni and cheese,” the 23-year-old Chiefs quarterback shared during a press conference Thursday, according to Chiefswire/USA Today. “People seem to think that’s a weird thing, some people think that’s disgusting, but it’s good to me.” (RELATED: Here’s A Glorious Video Of Matthew Stafford Throwing 56 Touchdowns To Calvin Johnson)

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs throws a pass during the first quarter of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium on October 21, 2018 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs throws a pass during the first quarter of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium on October 21, 2018 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

Then a member of the press asked the QB if he would be okay with getting a lifetime supply of Ketchup if he scored 57 touchdowns.

“I’m not opposed to it. If it happens, and I get ketchup for life, I’ll be sure to share it with some of the offensive linemen,” Mahomes responded.

Shortly after the remarks, various offers started to flood in, including one posted by the official Twitter account for the tomato-based Heinz Ketchup, which tweeted that if he scored “57 touchdowns” this year, he would get Heinz for life.

“Hey @patrickmahomes5, you give us 57 touchdowns, we’ll give you Heinz on your steak for life,” Heinz company tweeted.

Mahomes TD record currently stands at 31 at week 11, through the last 10 games. If our math is correct, that would mean he would have to score 26 touchdowns over the next six games, that’s at least an average of four per game.

Other who have reached out to the star QB include the fast food burger joint Whataburger after he declared it as his favorite Ketchup during the same press conference.

“Not really. I have Hunt’s, I do Heinz, I do it all,” Mahomes shared. “My favorite, probably, is the Whataburger ketchup. Texas people would know that.”

“A man who loves Whataburger Fancy Ketchup is a wise man,” Whataburger tweeted.

Tags : heinz kansas city chiefs patrick mahomes
© Copyright 2010 - 2018 | The Daily Caller