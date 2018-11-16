Democrats’ Voter Fraud Exposed And How To Stop It

On the Friday video edition of the Daily Daily Caller Podcast we talk with Hans Von Spakovsky from the Heritage Foundation, one of the nation’s foremost experts on election law and election fraud. With what Democrats are attempting to do in Florida and Georgia, it’s important to understand all the tricks and traps the left uses to steal elections.

Hans was a member of President Trump’s commission on voter fraud, the one blue states refused to cooperate with because, they said, voter fraud is a hoax and rather than provide data on the matter, they simply took their ball and went home. He knows the truth behind stealing elections and he tells us all of it. You’ll be smarter and better prepared for your annoying liberal cousins at Thanksgiving dinner when they start going off on how Republicans are trying to “suppress” or “disenfranchise” voters.

