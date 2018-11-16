Save $50 On This Popular GoPro Action Camera

The GoPro Hero HD Waterproof Action Camera is the perfect gift choice for the photographer or outdoor adventurer on your list. It features Wi-Fi plus Bluetooth, a 2-inch touchscreen, and video stabilization. Download the free GoPro app to automatically send your video to your phone for editing. You can even shoot video underwater!

GoPro – HERO HD Waterproof Action Camera on sale for $149.99

This action camera received a 4.6/5 star average rating from more than 250 Best Buy customers. What’s more, this popular camera is on sale. While it retails for $199.99, you can get it for just $149.99 right now. GoPro cameras rarely go on sale, so take advantage of this offer while it lasts.

