OPINION: Verdict On Mid-Term Elections — First Restore Integrity To The Voting Process

Did Democrat National Committee Chairman Thomas Perez have a plan to “steal” the midterm elections, as has been widely rumored in Washington? That seems to be what we are seeing now in Florida, Arizona and other parts of our nation: corruption of our voting system.

Too many Democrats have a fervent belief that only they stand for truth and justice, which justifies whatever it takes for them to prevail at the ballot box. What they are doing today amounts to an effective coup d’état, which has already taken out too many good Republicans.

Republicans must respond by strictly enforcing and following the law. Mere allegations of voter fraud will not do. They need hard evidence of fraud and lawbreaking.

Democrats may be able to “sell” their credulous voter base that Republicans just don’t want to count all the votes. Democrats have “won” elections before by “finding” boxes of uncounted ballots that were somehow “lost” with completed ballots inside.

There is a whole artform Democrats have developed for that, based on recounting the ballots in heavily Democrat-controlled counties, to see what votes they can squeeze out of such supposed “recounts.”

Nearly 30 years ago, some suspected that exact artform was used in Kings County, Washington — home of overwhelmingly Democrat Seattle — using boxes of supposedly uncounted ballots somehow left in warehouses to overturn a gubernatorial election of the state of Washington that was won by a Republican on election day.

The same thing was suspected in a Maryland gubernatorial election that was won by former Republican Gov. Ellen Saeurbrey also a couple of decades ago. This was how Al Franken was first elected Senator from Minnesota years ago.

Then there was the presidential election of 1960, which was “won” in notorious Cook County, Illinois, home of accused voter fraud rivaling the organized crime for which Chicago was famous, going back to Al Capone. Chicago was long governed with an iron fist by now-deceased Mayor Richard Daley.

The Daley machine would simply wait until down-state Illinois (Republican) votes were counted, then would “manufacture” enough votes in Cook County to carry the state for the Democrat nominees.

Similar nonsense delivered Texas, as heavily controlled then by Democrats as it is controlled by Republicans today, for the Kennedy Johnson ticket (Kennedy turned out to be a great President because he advanced sensible pathbreaking tax reform).

This appears to be what the election “officials” of Broward and Palm Beach counties are doing today in Florida. We see in the Senate race in Florida a voter “recount” in these two heavily Democrat corrupt counties that has delivered 90,000 more votes than were recorded on election day when incumbent Democratic Sen. Rick Nelson lost to Republican Gov. Rick Scott by more than 50,000 votes.

What Scott must do now is lead as vigorous an investigation as possible to determine if there is hard evidence that the recount broke the law.

If Nelson was involved in any way, he must pay the price, as must Democrat gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum, who besides similar vote count shenanigans, has also allegedly taken bribes from FBI undercover agents, granting them a multimillion-dollar government contract in return.

Republicans must follow the same strict investigations and law enforcement nationwide where Democrats have pursued such “recounts.” Democrat gains in the House, from high 20s on Election Day to well over 30 now and still “counting” (especially in California), are a similar travesty.

And in Arizona, where a recount in the Senate race has supposedly overturned the Senate election of decorated Air Force fighter pilot Congresswoman Martha McSally in favor of ultraliberal Congresswoman Kyrsten Sinema, a careful review of the votes is essential.

Bottom line: restoring the conservative lineup in Congress must start with reassuring the integrity of the voting process by which our leaders are elected.

Lewis K. Uhler is Founder and Chairman of the National Tax Limitation Committee and National Tax Limitation Foundation (NTLF). He was a contemporary and collaborator with both Ronald Reagan and Milton Friedman.

Peter Ferrara teaches economics at King’s College in New York and serves as a Senior Fellow with NTLF. He served in the White House Office of Policy Development under President Reagan, and as associate deputy Attorney General of the United States under President George H.W. Bush.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of The Daily Caller.