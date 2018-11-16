Wisconsin’s Quarterback Situation Continues To Be An Absolute Disaster

Wisconsin quarterback Alex Hornibrook’s health is still very much in doubt.

As of practice Thursday, the junior gunslinger was still in concussion protocol. That means there is a chance he doesn’t take the field Saturday against Purdue.

#Badgers coach Paul Chryst said Alex Hornibrook is still in the concussion protocol. The QB participated in practice Tuesday and was throwing after practice again today. — Jason Galloway (@Jason_Galloway) November 15, 2018

Why do such awful things happen to good people? I pay my taxes, do my best to make the world a better place and my quarterback still can’t get healthy. Why? What did I do to get the universe to hate me so much? I guess we might never know. (RELATED: The Latest College Football AP Poll Is Here. Do You Agree With Number Three?)

Look, I hate to even put this out into the world, but I’m not sure we can beat Purdue without Hornibrook. My beloved Badgers have played two games without Hornibrook this season, and we lost both of them. Why would playing Purdue be any different?

On a serious note, Hornibrook has now suffered two head injuries in a very short period of time. As somebody who has had multiple head traumas, I know just how severe that kind of a situation can be.

As somebody floated to me, you might start wondering at some point if he’ll decide football isn’t worth the risk. I love my Badgers more than just about anything, but I wouldn’t want Hornibrook to push himself to an unnecessary level.

The Badgers play at 3:30 p.m. EST Saturday against Purdue. Something tells me we’re not in for a great time.

