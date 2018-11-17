Is The Jim Acosta Ruling Really A Win For Press Freedom? I Think Not [VIDEO]

WATCH:

CNN’s Chief White House Correspondent Jim Acosta is back in the White House thanks to a federal judge who ruled in his favor.

But is this ruling really a victory for “press freedom” like some are saying?

I don’t think so. His suspension wasn’t an attack on a “free press” at all. Acosta was suspended for an incident that took place during a press conference where he placed his hands on an intern who attempted to take a microphone from him. Keep in mind Acosta has made it a habit of being rude and disruptive.

Whether you like the President and his administration or not, you should always show the presidency the respect it deserves. (RELATED: CNN Sues The White House Over Jim Acosta’s Revoked Press Credentials)

I hope Acosta learned something from his temporary suspension, although I’m not holding my breath.

________________________________________________

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of The Daily Caller.

