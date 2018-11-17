Don’t Panic! The Tools You Need To Make Thanksgiving Dinner Are On Sale Today

Do you have everything you need to make Thanksgiving dinner this year? If not, there is no need to freak out. In a one-day-only deal that is part of Black Friday Deals Week, six different Thanksgiving kitchen essentials are on sale. That includes a roaster, a thermometer, a scale, a timer, a turkey baster and a potato masher. Check ’em out. Obviously, you should order them today, both because of the discount and also because you want them to be delivered in time for turkey day.

Calphalon Classic Nonstick Roaster on sale for $39.99

Taylor Compact Waterproof Digital Pen Thermometer on sale for $7.47

Taylor Stainless Steel Analog Kitchen Scale, 11 Lb. Capacity on sale for $17.63

ZYLISS Potato Masher, Stainless Steel on sale for $9.09

ZYLISS Turkey Baster and Flavor Injector with Cleaning Brush on sale for $9.08

Taylor Classic Series Large Dial Oven Thermometer on sale for $4.40

