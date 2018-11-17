Investing In An Espresso Machine Will Save You Money In The Long Run

Want a way to drink delicious espresso, cappuccinos or lattes without splurging $7 at your local Starbucks? Make espresso drinks from the confines of your home, and you’ll save money in the long run. This 3-in-1 machine makes espresso, cappuccinos and lattes, with its very easy-to-use removable water and milk reservoirs.

Today only, as part of Black Friday Deals Week, this machine is is $100 off:

Mr. Coffee Cafe Barista Espresso and Cappuccino Maker, Silver on sale for $99.99

It’s officially Black Friday Deals Week over at Amazon, and the Daily Dealer will be keeping an eagle eye on the best deals over there, so make sure you keep checking in. We are keeping a running list of the week’s best deals here.

