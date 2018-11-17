CNN Panel Gets Heated After Niger Innis Accuses Symone Sanders Of Being An Apologist For The Anti-ICE Movement

Niger Innis accused Symone Sanders of being an apologist for the anti-ICE movement on the left during their appearance on CNN’s “Cuomo Prime Time” Friday night.

They were debating Kamala Harris’s statements about the perception of ICE, from Wednesday.

The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee was considering the nomination of Ronald Vitiello to be assistant Homeland Security secretary for the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency. During Harris’s questioning, she asked if Vitiello could see any parallels between ICE and the KKK.

WATCH:

“Let’s push past the hyperbole and get to the actual policy behind it. Do you believe that whether or not ICE should be abolished. Is that a legit question for Democrats to be asking in your opinion, Symone? Is that really something you guys should be considering?” Cuomo asked Sanders. (RELATED: CNN’s Symone Sanders Celebrates Sen. Flake’s Plan To Oppose Judicial Nominees If Mueller Isn’t Protected)

Sanders responded, “You know, I think for Democrats that have come out on record that said they want ICE to be abolished, people should be asking those folks about abolishing ICE. But I think an overwhelming number of Democrats have come out and said we need to fix our broken immigration system, which would need to be a bipartisan effort, and when it comes to ICE perhaps we need to revisit it and there are currently many Democrats, myself including, that believe ICE is not currently operating inside its mission.”

“Are you open to that suggestion, Niger? That it’s not about abolishing, that the last thing we need is less people keeping the border safe but in terms of how they do their job, what their mandate is, and how it’s executed, is that something you would be open to reviewing?” Cuomo questioned Innis.

“I have strong libertarian instincts and any government entity needs proper oversight, supervision, and direction. But that is not what the extremists in the progressive movement are doing. They are demonizing the thousands of decent ICE officers that are trying to enforce our laws, including Senator Harris with her perception comparison of the Klan to ICE. So don’t run away from it, Symone. It was disgusting what she did,” Innis responded, mimicking Harris during his use of the word “perception.” “And she is spitting —I will say it again — Spitting on the memories of those who fought in the Civil War and the civil rights revolution against the Klan that terrorized black folk for over 100 years. Disgusting and Kamala Harris needs to apologize.”

“Look, Senator Harris is not apologizing for anything, I think we can be sure because she’d been very clear about what her position is,” Sanders added.

“Because she has apologists like you, Symone, defending her,” Innis retaliated.

Sanders asked, “Did you just call me an apologist?”

“I sure did,” Innis confirmed.

“I think you need a history lesson, sir,” Sanders responded.

Innis concluded, “Oh, please, give it to me, Symone, I want it.”

