Condoleezza Rice Denies Interest In NFL Coaching Job

Former Secretary Of State Condoleezza Rice is denying reports she’s interested in an NFL head coaching job.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Sunday morning that the Cleveland Browns wanted to interview her for their vacant head coaching position. (RELATED: These Things Have All Happened Since The Browns Last Won On A Sunday. You Won’t Believe it)

On Sunday afternoon, Rice denied interest in the position while emphasizing her desire to see women coach in the NFL.

Condoleezza Rice has responded to the reports of her inclusion in the running for head coach of the Cleveland Browns.#Browns pic.twitter.com/yA6Ids0eC1 — 247Sports (@247Sports) November 18, 2018

Cleveland general manager John Dorsey has also denied that Rice’s name has come up for consideration within the front office.

#Browns John Dorsey statement on Condoleezza Rice pic.twitter.com/d0UXEQUrKU — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) November 18, 2018

Rice served as the national security advisor to President George W. Bush from 2001-2005, and secretary of state from 2005-2009.

Since Rice’s service in the Bush Administration, she has taken on major roles in college athletics. (RELATED: Cleveland Browns Snap Shocking Cold Streak Involving Johnny Manziel)

Rice served on the College Football Playoff Committee from 2014-2016 and served as the head of a commission intended to review the state of amateur athletics in the wake of a major college basketball scandal involving agents and runners.

