Football Star Makes Insane One-Handed Touchdown Catch. Is It The Greatest TD Ever Scored?

The Wisconsin Badgers might be having an awful year, but Danny Davis had a touchdown catch for the ages against Purdue.

Davis caught a touchdown late in the fourth quarter to help force overtime against the Boilermakers as the Badgers trailed.

However, this isn’t like any normal snag in the end zone. He went full on Odell Beckham as he snatched it with one hand while falling backwards. You might want to be sitting down when you watch the videos below. (RELATED: The Latest College Football AP Poll Is Here. Do You Agree With Number Three?)

Bring us your OBJ comparisons. @BadgerFootball‘s Danny Davis III with a catch of the year contender!! pic.twitter.com/uLRCN7g6B6 — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) November 17, 2018

The Badgers eventually pushed the game into OT, and won it in the third overtime period. That’s all well in good, but we all know the most important thing to come out of the game was that catch.

As a Wisconsin fan, I want nothing more than to forget this disgrace of a season. It’s just awful. However, it’s highlights like this one from Davis that’ll have us cheering for a long time to come.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danny Davis III (@ddiii_6) on Nov 17, 2018 at 6:15pm PST

We’ve now got one game left that will get us to eight victories with a win next Saturday against Minnesota. Then we can figure out how to never have a season like this again.

Major props to Davis for providing us with a little bit of light in this disappointing season.

