Do Your Baking With USA Pans This Thanksgiving

Yesterday, the Daily Dealer told you about a one-day-only deal on kitchen essentials for Thanksgiving. Unfortunately, that deal was limited to cooking products and offered little help for your baking needs.

Luckily, there are still a few days before Turkey Day, and there is another Black Friday Deals Week deal today. This one offers discounts on products made by USA Pans, a family-owned and operated company that makes their aluminized steel products here in the U.S. of A. In fact, their patented nonstick coating is even called “Americoat.”

Over a dozen baking items are included in this deal for as much as 50 percent off; you can check them all out here. I’ve listed a few below.

Normally $20, this steel pie pan is 50 percent off today (Photo via Amazon)

USA Pan Bakeware Aluminized Steel Pie Pan, 9-Inch on sale for $9.51

Normally $20, this cake pan is 47 percent off today (Photo via Amazon)

USA Pan 1070LC Bakeware Round Cake Pan, 9 inch, Nonstick & Quick Release Coating, Made in the USA from Aluminized Steel on sale for $10.49

Normally $22, this cookie sheet is 41 percent off today (Photo via Amazon)

USA Pan (1030LC) Bakeware Cookie Sheet, Large, Warp Resistant Nonstick Baking Pan, Made in the USA from Aluminized Steel on sale for $12.91

Normally $23, this baking pan is 39 percent off today (Photo via Amazon)

USA Pan 1297MD Bakeware Madeleine 16 Wells, Warp Resistant Nonstick Baking Pan, Made in The USA from Aluminized Steel, Metallic on sale for $13.99

It’s officially Black Friday Deals Week over at Amazon, and the Daily Dealer will be keeping an eagle eye on the best deals over there, so make sure you keep checking in. We are keeping a running list of the week’s best deals here.

Photo via Amazon

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com.

