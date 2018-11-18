Do Your Baking With USA Pans This Thanksgiving

Yesterday, the Daily Dealer told you about a one-day-only deal on kitchen essentials for Thanksgiving. Unfortunately, that deal was limited to cooking products and offered little help for your baking needs.

Luckily, there are still a few days before Turkey Day, and there is another Black Friday Deals Week deal today. This one offers discounts on products made by USA Pans, a family-owned and operated company that makes their aluminized steel products here in the U.S. of A. In fact, their patented nonstick coating is even called “Americoat.”

Over a dozen baking items are included in this deal for as much as 50 percent off; you can check them all out here. I’ve listed a few below.

USA Pan Bakeware Aluminized Steel Pie Pan, 9-Inch on sale for $9.51

USA Pan 1070LC Bakeware Round Cake Pan, 9 inch, Nonstick & Quick Release Coating, Made in the USA from Aluminized Steel on sale for $10.49

USA Pan (1030LC) Bakeware Cookie Sheet, Large, Warp Resistant Nonstick Baking Pan, Made in the USA from Aluminized Steel on sale for $12.91

USA Pan 1297MD Bakeware Madeleine 16 Wells, Warp Resistant Nonstick Baking Pan, Made in The USA from Aluminized Steel, Metallic on sale for $13.99

It’s officially Black Friday Deals Week over at Amazon, and the Daily Dealer will be keeping an eagle eye on the best deals over there, so make sure you keep checking in. We are keeping a running list of the week’s best deals here.

