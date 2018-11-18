Trump Gives Democratic Congressman Adam Schiff New Nickname

President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Sunday to give California Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff a new nickname.

So funny to see little Adam Schitt (D-CA) talking about the fact that Acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker was not approved by the Senate, but not mentioning the fact that Bob Mueller (who is highly conflicted) was not approved by the Senate! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 18, 2018

“So funny to see little Adam Schitt (D-CA) talking about the fact that Acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker was not approved by the Senate, but not mentioning the fact that Bob Mueller (who is highly conflicted) was not approved by the Senate!” the Republican president tweeted.

Trump previously called Schiff “Liddle’ Adam Schiff, the leakin’ monster.”

The two have increasingly sparred over the past two years. Schiff, the ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, is poised to assume the chairmanship of the committee once the Democrats assume control of the lower chamber of Congress in January. (RELATED: Republican Tom MacArthur Criticizes Democrat Adam Schiff For Failing To Apologize To His Adopted Children)

The Sunday tweet came after Schiff appeared on ABC’s “This Week” and indicated that his party would likely challenge Trump’s appointment of acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker.

“So it’s a flawed appointment, but the biggest flaw from my point of view is that he was chosen for the purpose of interfering with the Mueller investigation,” the Democratic lawmaker said, arguing that Whitaker’s appointment was unconstitutional because it needed to be confirmed by the Senate confirmation.

Trump fired former Attorney General Jeff Sessions the day after Election Day and Sessions’ chief of staff, Whitaker, as his replacement. Democrats suspect that Trump will use Whitaker’s acting attorney general status to curtail Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s ongoing investigation into alleged Russian election meddling.

Follow Jason on Twitter.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.