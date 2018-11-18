Get This Ingenious Distracted Driving Alert Device

Wouldn’t it be great if there was a device that could suction cup to your car, and then wake you up if you started to doze off or get distracted while driving? That might sound like science fiction, but thanks to advances in AI tech, this Ridy gadget manages to come through. It keeps constant track of your blinking frequency, eye movement, and other facial patterns, and can instantly recognize when you’re not paying a safe level of attention to give you a verbal warning. And at 23% off and only $99 down from $129, it won’t break the bank either.

Ridy Distracted Driving Alert Device on sale for $99

You can install Ridy inside your car in a single minute, and while it doesn’t work with sunglasses, normal eyeglasses aren’t a problem. You don’t need to connect it to the internet, and it will stay working indefinitely once you get the connecting wires set up. Plus for the skeptics out there, Ridy comes standard with a one-year warranty.

Whether for beginner drivers, after drinking, driving while tired, or simply long trips, the Ridy can save lives. Check it out right now at the Daily Caller Shop for just $99 after 23% off.

