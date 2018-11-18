Get Your Kid The Trampoline He Wants For Christmas, Since It Is $90 Off Today

Does your child or grandchild want a trampoline for Christmas? If so, then today is your lucky day. As a one-day-only deal as part of Black Friday Deals Week, a 15-foot trampoline (with all the requisite safety features) is $90 off. It’s not just any trampoline, either. It is the #1 bestseller out of all recreational trampolines on Amazon.

Skywalker Trampolines 15-Foot Jump N’ Dunk Trampoline with Enclosure Net – Added Safety Features – Meets or Exceeds ASTM – Made to Last – Basketball Trampoline on sale for $259.99

It’s officially Black Friday Deals Week over at Amazon, and the Daily Dealer will be keeping an eagle eye on the best deals over there, so make sure you keep checking in. We are keeping a running list of the week’s best deals here.

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com.

Follow The Daily Dealer on Twitter and Facebook

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.