Get Your Loved One Jewelry Without Going To The Jewelry Store

Jewelry is a very popular Christmas present. Anyone who watches NFL football games in December and sees all the Kay/Zales/Jared’s ads knows this must be true. But what if you could get your loved one a diaomnd necklace or earrings without going to the jewelry store? You can, thanks to this one-day-only deal on Amazon, part of Black Friday Deals Week:

Diamond Bolo Bracelet .925 Sterling Silver on sale for $39.99

AGS Certified SI2-I1 14K Diamond Stud Earrings White Gold (0.25-0.75 cttw) on sale for $103.99

2 or 3 cttw AGS Certified I1-I2 14K White Gold Diamond Inside Out Hoop Earrings (G-H) on sale for $899.99

It’s officially Black Friday Deals Week over at Amazon, and the Daily Dealer will be keeping an eagle eye on the best deals over there, so make sure you keep checking in. We are keeping a running list of the week’s best deals here.

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com.

Follow The Daily Dealer on Twitter and Facebook

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.