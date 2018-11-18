Report: Mueller Will Meet Again With Roger Stone’s Alleged Link To Wikileaks

Special Counsel Robert Mueller wants to meet again with Randy Credico, the New York comedian who was revealed this week as having tipped off Trump confidant Roger Stone to WikiLeaks’ plans to release information that would harm the Clinton campaign.

Credico’s attorney, Martin Stolar, told The Daily Beast that his client will meet with Mueller’s team at some point after Thanksgiving.

Credico testified to Mueller’s grand jury on Sept. 7. He claimed in a CNN interview after his testimony that he told the grand jury that he was not Stone’s source for information about WikiLeaks’ plans to release information damaging to Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign.

Prosecutors reportedly want to know whether Stone had advance knowledge that WikiLeaks would release emails hacked from Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta.

Stone made several comments on social media leading up to the Oct. 7, 2016, release that indicated he had inside knowledge that WikiLeaks would release information damaging to the campaign. (RELATED: Bombshell Text Messages Support Roger Stone’s Claims About Wikileaks Back Channel)

But Stone insists that he did not know the source or content of the WikiLeaks dump beforehand. He’s claimed for more than a year that Credico provided him with accurate tips that the WikiLeaks’ release would “roil” the Clinton campaign.

Stone, a longtime political operative, released text messages earlier this week that seem to back up his claims about Credico.

The messages, which were provided to The Daily Caller News Foundation and other outlets, showed that from August to October 2016, Credico provided hints about WikiLeaks’ plans to release information about the Clinton campaign. At least two witnesses have testified to Mueller’s grand jury recently that they heard Credico acknowledge being Stone’s back channel to Wikileaks.

“Julian Assange has kryptonite on Hillary,” Credico wrote to Stone on Aug. 27, 2016.

“[B]ig news Wednesday,” Credico wrote on Oct. 1, 2016. “Now pretend u don’t know me.”

“Hillary’s campaign will die this week,” Credico added.

Days later, on Oct. 7, 2016, WikiLeaks began releasing emails that were stolen from Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta.

Credico also asked Stone not to identify him as his source for information about WikiLeaks.

“You are not going to drag my name into this are you,” Credico wrote on Sept. 29, 2016.

“Leave my name out Im [sic] going to be all screwed up today.”

Credico had contact with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange and WikiLeaks attorney, Margaret Ratner Kunstler. Credico described Kunstler as one of his best friends and suggested in texts to Stone that she had provided him some of the information about WikiLeaks’ impending releases.

It is not clear whether Mueller and his team want to speak to Credico specifically about Stone and WikiLeaks, or about his previous testimony.

After releasing his texts, Stone asserted that Credico may have committed perjury.

