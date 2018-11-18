Journalist Says He Was ‘Assaulted’ As Portland Antifa Clash With Police And #HimToo Rally Participants

Things got heated in Portland on Saturday as leftist Antifa groups clashed with police and #HimToo rally participants.

The #HimToo rally, organized by Portland resident Haley Adams as a way to highlight false accusations against men in light of the #MeToo movement, was reportedly attended by around 40 people, including some affiliated with the right-wing Patriot Prayer group.

“Men too can be abused, Men too can be lied about, Men too have the right to a fair trial,” the group wrote on its Facebook event page.

#HimToo has nothing to do with Politics but to stand up for MenToo. The left is making this political but it isn’t. Men & their families are starting to become very nervous about today’s blame projecting & it’s time to stand up for them together as we do women. Giving them a day to speak about how they feel, what they have gone through & believe it or not they are excited that we are not forgetting them. Instead of putting one or the other on a pedestal men and women should be working together, maybe this is a start.

We will be having a huge event in Portland Oregon on November 17th. Message us if you have any questions. Everyone is welcomed to join.

Leftist groups counter-demonstrating included the Democratic Socialists of America and Portland’s Rose City Antifa. (RELATED: Antifa Protesters Block Portland Traffic, Nearly Start Riot During Patrick Kimmons Vigil)

Bottles and flares were reportedly thrown at police officers during the demonstrations, and six people were arrested.

Journalist, photographer, and Quillette editor Andy Ngo attended the event and recorded several engagements between the counter-demonstrating groups. Ngo stated that he himself was “assaulted” by a “mob” of black-clad masked demonstrators who also insulted him and “targeted” his equipment.

I was assaulted by a mob of masked individuals in black. They also targeted my equipment. They called me a fascist & Islamophobe. They said my parents & grandparents would be ashamed of me. It feels surreal to be treated this way by people who don’t even know me. — Andy C. Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) November 17, 2018

I’m home now. I feel a bit rattled by the experience. I’ve had things thrown at me before but today I was surrounded, cursed, & pushed by antifa. @PortlandPolice stood by. — Andy C. Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) November 18, 2018

As soon as I entered Chapman Square in downtown Portland at approximately 1:40 pm, I was accosted & pushed around by masked agitators. pic.twitter.com/6uGf8VT0fa — Andy C. Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) November 18, 2018

“Your parents would be embarrassed by you–and your grandparents–who have been oppressed by white men throughout history. You should be ashamed of yourself.” pic.twitter.com/CRnq9U2vWI — Andy C. Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) November 18, 2018

“This city f—king hates you.” “Look at how pathetic you are.” “That’s an expensive camera equipment you got there.” “He’s a loser with no friends.” “He’s an Islamophobe.” “Nobody in this city likes you.” “You have no friends.” “Thank God you got all these cops around, huh?” pic.twitter.com/TRQdC9UlJO — Andy C. Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) November 18, 2018

A large group of #antifa protesters encircled me. After I am pushed away, a masked woman sprays my camera equipment & myself w/wet silly string. They then play music & laugh. I want to file a harassment report with @PortlandPolice but the assailant’s identity is unknown. pic.twitter.com/U0EWZcw8lF — Andy C. Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) November 18, 2018

Ngo documented police pushing back protesters who shouted “cops and Klan work hand-in-hand.”

Police eventually rushed in to push protesters back to get them further away from the #HimToo rally (in the adjacent plaza). They shouted in response: “Cops and Klan work hand-in-hand.” #Antifa pic.twitter.com/9uooSeEXSn — Andy C. Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) November 18, 2018

And an Antifa member exposing himself to police:

NUDITY. Person with #Antifa group exposes himself to police. pic.twitter.com/PvHnS6TeBM — Andy C. Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) November 18, 2018

Some #Antifa activists were dressed as … giant sunflowers? pic.twitter.com/sUFz6LRNwR — Andy C. Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) November 18, 2018

#Antifa mob started kicking and punching people who were walking away. I don’t know where the police were at this point. pic.twitter.com/UV4W8WynIw — Andy C. Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) November 18, 2018

Following the rally, “Antifa chased down people trying to get to their cars and fought then,” Ngo reported.

Ngo uploaded full video via YouTube on Sunday:

I have uploaded my full footage from yesterday’s #antifa clash in downtown Portland on YouTube. The video includes additional content, like my interaction with Portland Police. https://t.co/PBaYrtKk5d — Andy C. Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) November 18, 2018

