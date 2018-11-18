Prepare Yourself For The Next Snow Storm With This Bestselling Snow Blower

Depending on where you live in the United States, you may have had snow take you by surprise this past Thursday. I know we certainly were not expecting snow this early here in D.C. In fact, the snow caused quite a problem, since we no longer have a snow shovel. Our landlord hired a contractor over the summer to fix a leak, and he ended up stealing our shovel in the process.

You may have not been ready for this snowstorm, but don’t let the winter weather take you by surprise again. Get a snow blower. Today only, as part of Black Friday Deals Week, this #1 bestselling snow blower is nearly $100 off:

GreenWorks 2600502 13 Amp 20-Inch Corded Snow Thrower on sale for $100.86

It’s officially Black Friday Deals Week over at Amazon, and the Daily Dealer will be keeping an eagle eye on the best deals over there, so make sure you keep checking in. We are keeping a running list of the week’s best deals here.

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com.

Follow The Daily Dealer on Twitter and Facebook

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.