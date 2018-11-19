Amy Schumer Cancels More Shows Per Doctor’s Orders

Amy Schumer said her doctor has ordered her not to “travel cross-country,” so she’s been forced to cancel shows in Seattle, Phoenix and Oakland.

“Thanks to Newark and Pittsburgh, I’m so happy to be feeling better and I will be able to continue my tour… However doctors orders not to travel cross-country yet so I’m sorry that Seattle, Phoenix and Oakland will need to be postponed,” the 37-year-old comedian captioned her post on Instagram Monday, along with a snap showing off her pregnant belly. (RELATED: TRAINWRECK–Tampa Crowd Eats Amy Schumer Alive For Going After Trump [VIDEO])

“I promise to go see you guys and make up the date real soon…The rest of the tour will go on as planned,” she added. “Happy Thanksgiving!????

The post comes following shocking news last week that the pregnant “Snatched” star had to be rushed to the hospital due to severe nausea. She is in the 2nd trimester and is due sometime in Spring of next year.

“Texas I am so deeply sorry. I have been really looking forward to these shows. I have to reschedule. I am in the hospital. I’m fine. Baby’s fine but everyone who says the 2nd trimester is better is not telling the full story,” Schumer wrote on her social media account Thursday, along with a picture of her lying on a hospital bed.

“I’ve been even more ill this trimester,” she added. “I have hyperemesis and it blows. Very lucky to be pregnant but this is some bullshit! Sending so much love to the doctors and nurses taking great care of me and Tati! They are cool as hell! And Texas I am really really sorry and I’ll be out there as soon as I’m better.”

On Sunday, she finally took to the stage in Newark following the hospitalization and shared a picture on Instagram.

Last month, the actress made headlines when she announced, with the help of her friend Jessica Yellin, that she and husband Chris Fischer were expecting their first child.

“I wanted to share some news from our community, maybe it’s noise but it’s happy noise,” Schumer’s friend Yellin shared on “News Not Noise. “So I’m not in the business of making voting recommendations, but these are the recommendations of Amy Schumer, one of the most consistent and earliest supporters of News Not Noise.”

“Now read all the way to the bottom, you’ll see there’s some news down there,” she added. Congratulations, Amy.” Then at the bottom of the list of Democratic congressional and gubernatorial candidates, it read, “I’m pregnant-Amy Schumer.”

As previously reported, the couple tied the knot in a private ceremony in February in Malibu, California, after dating since last November.