Bryce Harper’s Latest Offseason Move Will Confuse Everybody
Bryce Harper is one of the most closely-watched MLB players this offseason, and his latest move may be his most confusing one yet.
The free agent, who stands to make up to $400 million depending on what kind of contract he signs next, has been relatively tight-lipped about where he wants to end up. He’s dropped all kinds of hints about possibly moving to Chicago, but nobody really knows. So those of us following his story closely are reading into everything he’s doing in the offseason and running with it — which brings us to today, Monday. (RELATED: Bryce Harper Gives Cryptic Hint About Where He May End Up)
Harper confused a litany of his fans and followers when he debuted a video Thursday on Twitter of his brand new haircut, which also appears to have been permed.
Thanks for all the great questions! #AskBryce pic.twitter.com/PYaouRZyx6
— Bryce Harper (@Bharper3407) November 16, 2018
His wife posted a similar photo Monday, confirming the cut was real:
Bryce Harper is bringing the perm back pic.twitter.com/UKWCFQ2JV2
— Take Your Base Sports (@takeyourbasepod) November 19, 2018
I don’t really have any explanation for this haircut other than he could be showing solidarity for Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes.
