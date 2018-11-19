The Latest AP College Football Poll Has Arrived. Does Number Two Surprise You?

Alabama and Clemson remained locked into the top spots of the latest college football AP poll.

The top ten are as follows:

Alabama Clemson Notre Dame Michigan Georgia Oklahoma Washington State UCF LSU Ohio State

Obviously, Alabama and Clemson aren’t going to be moving out of the top spots unless they lose. The Crimson Tide didn’t exactly impress anybody this weekend against The Citadel. In fact, they looked pathetic in the first half. There’s no excuse to be tied 10-10 at halftime with an FCS team.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl) on Nov 17, 2018 at 1:07pm PST

Clemson balled out against Duke and won 35-6. Trevor Lawrence, Dabo Swinney and the rest of the program have something really special going on down there right now. They’re playing an incredible level of football. (RELATED: The Latest College Football AP Poll Is Here. Do You Agree With Number Three?)

Finally, I love the fact Washington State continues to slowly climb the ladder. I want them in the playoff so badly. Mike Leach in the college football playoff would be content gold for ages. It would be a gift from God Himself.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Washington State Football (@wsucougarfootball) on Nov 18, 2018 at 8:09am PST

They’re going to need a little help, but if there’s any justice in this world, the Cougars will be in the top four at the end of the season.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter