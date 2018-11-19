One College Football Team Is The Heavy Favorite To Win It All In The Latest Odds
Alabama is still heavily favored to take home the college football national championship.
The latest odds are below, according to SuperBookUSA:
- Bama 2/5
- Clemson 7/2
- Georgia 12/1
- Michigan 12/1
- Notre Dame 12/1
- Oklahoma 20/1
- Ohio State 25/1
- Washington State 200/1
- UCF 1,000/1
- West Virginia 1,000/1
- LSU 10,000/1
For those of you who might not understand fractional odds, that puts Alabama's chances slightly north of 70 percent. The only other team with a probability in the double digits is Clemson, which is hovering right above 20 percent.
So, oddsmakers are essentially telling you there’s only two teams with a legit shot at winning the title.
I can’t say I disagree with the men making the odds in this situation. Alabama and Clemson are hands down the two best teams in America right now. They’re both absolutely balling out.
It’ll be absolutely epic if these two teams meet in the national title game yet again. It’ll be outstanding football for fans everywhere, and that’s coming from a guy who despises the SEC.
An Alabama/Clemson showdown would be an amazing conclusion to the season.
I can’t wait to see how it all shakes out. Let us know in the comments who you’re taking.