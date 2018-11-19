One College Football Team Is The Heavy Favorite To Win It All In The Latest Odds

Alabama is still heavily favored to take home the college football national championship.

The latest odds are below, according to SuperBookUSA:

For those of you who might not understand fractional odds, that puts Alabama’s chances slightly north of 70 percent. The only other team with a probability in the double digits is Clemson, which is hovering right above 20 percent. (RELATED: The Latest AP College Football Poll Has Arrived. Does Number Two Surprise You?)

So, oddsmakers are essentially telling you there’s only two teams with a legit shot at winning the title.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl) on Nov 17, 2018 at 10:09am PST

I can’t say I disagree with the men making the odds in this situation. Alabama and Clemson are hands down the two best teams in America right now. They’re both absolutely balling out.

It’ll be absolutely epic if these two teams meet in the national title game yet again. It’ll be outstanding football for fans everywhere, and that’s coming from a guy who despises the SEC.

An Alabama/Clemson showdown would be an amazing conclusion to the season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clemson Football (@clemsonfb) on Nov 17, 2018 at 8:47pm PST

I can’t wait to see how it all shakes out. Let us know in the comments who you’re taking.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter