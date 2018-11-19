Alabama Football Fans Have Embarrassingly Low Expectations. You Just Hate To See It

I might be a wanted man in Alabama after this weekend.

As we all know, the Crimson Tide didn’t exactly look impressive for a large portion of the game against The Citadel. Eventually, they pulled away, and I was surprised to see Alabama fans so happy.

Why would Alabama fans be excited about beating The Citadel? They should be disappointed in anything less than a 100 point victory. I floated this idea, and the backlash was swift. (RELATED: The Latest AP College Football Poll Has Arrived. Does Number Two Surprise You?)

Alabama fans are celebrating the fact they’re beating The Citadel. How low are expectations in Tuscaloosa? You just hate to see this from supporters of what was once such a proud program. You’d never see Ohio State or Wisconsin fans behave that way. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 17, 2018

Naturally, the fans were very rational and level-headed with their responses to my very serious tweet.

I don’t know if you’re aware of how football works, but generally fans will celebrate when their team, you know, wins. Shocking, I know. — Jess (@Jess_and_Sophie) November 17, 2018

Not celebrating at all it’s on to the Iron Bowl. OSU and Wisconsin fans celebrate celebrate by rushing the field. When is the last time you have seen AL fans do that? — Jack Kennington (@CaptainJackRTR) November 18, 2018

Bama’s practice schedule is harder than any Big Ten, ACC, Big12, Pac ??? teams season schedule #RollTide — Boz (@ALABAMABOZ) November 18, 2018

I think he’s a basketball guy, maybe he doesn’t get it. The SEC just means more — Terry Gibson (@terrygibber1) November 18, 2018

Championships is what we do….5 in 9 years to be exact….we celebrate all wins like all fans do! — Kelly T (@KTeems87) November 18, 2018

Trust me if Ohio state pulled off a win against Purdue or beat MD today, their fans would go crazy.. — Aslshdhrjdjd (@Toasilva11) November 17, 2018

You would never see fans of Ohio State or Wisconsin celebrate a win? Really? Well, yeah i guess u r right since Ohio State had 2 take Maryland 2 get the win ‘Sconsin is a trainwreck this year. Good observation from an average football fan #RollTide — Captain Lionel Mandrake (@WisLibertarian) November 17, 2018

We celebrate every win, what are we supposed to do? Boo the team after a win? Now it’s time to focus on the Iron Bowl & SEC championship. Ohio St got owned by untangled Purdue & was one bad pass away from losing to Maryland! #RollTide — Dustin W (@dw4ua) November 18, 2018

You just hate to see this out of what was once upon a time the proudest of proud college football programs. Now, they celebrate beating FCS teams that had them tied up at halftime.

Like I said, you just hate to see something like this. Do you really think Michigan would celebrate beating an FCS program? What about Oklahoma? My Badgers? Didn’t think so. Apparently that’s reserved for teams that play in Tuscaloosa coached by Nick Saban.

I thought Alabama was supposed to be the pinnacle of success. They’re supposed to be above all the noise. Well, getting triggered on Twitter is hardly above the noise. Remember, facts don’t care about your feelings.

Maybe the Tide will manage to win the whole thing. Who knows, but I hope they start conducting themselves like a championship program if they expect to be treated like one.

What a shame. What an embarrassing fall that we’ve all had to witness.

