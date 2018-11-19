Alabama Football Fans Have Embarrassingly Low Expectations. You Just Hate To See It

David Hookstead | Reporter

I might be a wanted man in Alabama after this weekend.

As we all know, the Crimson Tide didn’t exactly look impressive for a large portion of the game against The Citadel. Eventually, they pulled away, and I was surprised to see Alabama fans so happy.

Why would Alabama fans be excited about beating The Citadel? They should be disappointed in anything less than a 100 point victory. I floated this idea, and the backlash was swift. (RELATED: The Latest AP College Football Poll Has Arrived. Does Number Two Surprise You?)

Naturally, the fans were very rational and level-headed with their responses to my very serious tweet.

You just hate to see this out of what was once upon a time the proudest of proud college football programs. Now, they celebrate beating FCS teams that had them tied up at halftime.

Like I said, you just hate to see something like this. Do you really think Michigan would celebrate beating an FCS program? What about Oklahoma? My Badgers? Didn’t think so. Apparently that’s reserved for teams that play in Tuscaloosa coached by Nick Saban.

I thought Alabama was supposed to be the pinnacle of success. They’re supposed to be above all the noise. Well, getting triggered on  Twitter is hardly above the noise. Remember, facts don’t care about your feelings.

Maybe the Tide will manage to win the whole thing. Who knows, but I hope they start conducting themselves like a championship program if they expect to be treated like one.

 

What a shame. What an embarrassing fall that we’ve all had to witness.

