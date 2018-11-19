One Film Put Up Monster Numbers At The Box Office. It Made A Ton Of Cash

“Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” made a boatload of cash at the box office this past weekend.

The Hollywood Reporter reported the following:

Warner Bros.’ Harry Potter spinoff Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald couldn’t conjure the same magic the first film did in its U.S. opening, but made up ground overseas for a worldwide launch of $253.2 million. In North America, the sequel debuted to $62.2 million from 4,163 theaters, compared to $74.4 million for Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them on the same pre-Thanksgiving weekend in 2016. … Overseas, the $200 million film roared to $191 million from 79 markets, slightly ahead of the first Beasts ($187 million).

Do you hear that sound off in the distance? That’s the sound of the executives at Warner Brothers counting all their cash and making it rain. This movie made more than $250 million in only a few days! That’s just a disgusting amount of cash. (RELATED: One Movie Is Expected To Dominate The Box Office This Weekend)

“Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” is absolutely on my list of films to see. Expectations are high, and it’s already met box office hopes. I know the reviews haven’t been stellar, but I also don’t really care that much. Since when do we let reviews dictate what movies we see? I sure as hell don’t.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fantastic Beasts (@fantasticbeastsmovie) on Nov 16, 2018 at 3:21pm PST

The key here is to just go dark. The best “Harry Potter” films were the later ones in the series that featured plenty of death and tragedy. The first “Fantastic Beasts” was not a good movie. It was far too childish.

We don’t want that.

We want the darkness featured in the original saga, outside of the first two films. If they can get back on track, then the prequels will continue to crush. It’s really that simple.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter