Justin Bieber Appears To Have Married A Supermodel In Secret

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin might have actually tied the knot in secret.

According to CNN, there had been previous speculation the two got married at a courthouse in September, but the news was never confirmed or proven to be true.

The actions of the two on social media recently might have us all convinced they are actually married. Bieber dropped a shot referring to Baldwin as his wife, and she has since changed her Instagram name to Hailey Rhode Bieber.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Rhode Bieber (@haileybieber) on Nov 14, 2018 at 8:39am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Nov 15, 2018 at 9:43am PST

Bieber rushing off to get married in secret, never announcing it officially at all and then just hitting people on Instagram with the photo and her name change is the most Bieber thing he could have done.

Look, superstars get to play by their own rules. That's how life works. These two have been in the news nonstop about their engagement, and now it looks like they've taken things to the next level.

Personally, if I were Bieber, I would just never even say anything about it publicly ever in an interview. Let the speculation swirl. That's how you dominate the internet.

Then again, I also wouldn’t be surprised if we get hit with another twist soon. Hell, for all I know, this whole thing could be a huge publicity stunt.