Justin Bieber Appears To Have Married A Supermodel In Secret
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin might have actually tied the knot in secret.
According to CNN, there had been previous speculation the two got married at a courthouse in September, but the news was never confirmed or proven to be true. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
The actions of the two on social media recently might have us all convinced they are actually married. Bieber dropped a shot referring to Baldwin as his wife, and she has since changed her Instagram name to Hailey Rhode Bieber. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Bieber rushing off to get married in secret, never announcing it officially at all and then just hitting people on Instagram with the photo and her name change is the most Bieber thing he could have done. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
Look, superstars get to play by their own rules. That’s how life works. These two have been in the news nonstop about their engagement, and now it looks like they’ve taken things to the next level. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)
View this post on Instagram
Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!. It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!! Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it’s true GOOGLE IT! Isn’t that nuts? By the way I didn’t plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! “He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!” This is the year of favor!!!!
Personally, if I were Bieber, I would just never even say anything about it publicly ever in an interview. Let the speculation swirl. That’s how you dominate the internet. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)
Then again, I also wouldn’t be surprised if we get hit with another twist soon. Hell, for all I know, this whole thing could be a huge publicity stunt.