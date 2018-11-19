Famous Sports Columnist Paul Finebaum Pays Tribute To Everyday Caller Who Died In Tragic Car Accident

If you’re from the Southeast in the U.S. and you follow college football, chances are you’ve heard of “Tammy” from “The Paul Finebaum Show.”

A passionate Auburn Tigers fan, Tammy has been a daily caller to Finebaum's show for years. She served as a mainstay on the show as both its audience and platform continued to grow.

On Friday morning, Tammy Bullard was pronounced dead after a tragic accident took place on U.S. 280 in Birmingham, Alabama. Bullard was 52 years old. Her 3-year-old granddaughter was also in the car and passed away just before 8 a.m. on the morning of Nov. 16.

It is with a heavy heart that we share the news our friend and loyal Auburn fan Tammy has died. #RIPTammy pic.twitter.com/ZdDCZPFJwX — Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) November 16, 2018



A Clanton, Alabama native, Bullard’s feisty yet endearing support for the Tigers’ football program has always been one of the most unique and authentic features of Finebaum’s show. On Friday, Finebaum dedicated the final hour of his show exclusively to her.

The final hour of tonight’s show is dedicated to our friend Tammy & her grandchild. We’re taking your calls in her memory at 855-242-7285 pic.twitter.com/A46mlLZ1XW — Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) November 16, 2018

Auburn star linebacker Deshaun Davis dedicated his final home game in Jordan Hare Stadium to Bullard, a game her beloved Tigers won 53-0.

I don’t normally do this and never met her a day in my life but honestly SHE had our back when no one else did! R.I.P. Mrs.Tammy Bullard ???? #WDE pic.twitter.com/n1smPAg0Og — ⭐️Deshaun Davis⭐ (@_Davis_Boy12) November 17, 2018

The thoughts and prayers of everybody at The Smoke Room are with Bullard’s family.

May her memory be a blessing.