Meghan Markle Wows In Sparkling Black And White Halter Top And Skirt In London

Britain’s Prince Harry (L), Duke of Sussex, and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, attend the annual Royal Variety Performance at the Palladium Theatre in central London on November 19, 2018. (Photo credit: IAN VOGLER/AFP/Getty Images)
Meghan (L), Duchess of Sussex, meets members of British band Take That, Gary Barlow (C) and Howard Donald as she attends the annual Royal Variety Performance at the Palladium Theatre in central London on November 19, 2018. (Photo credit: IAN VOGLER/AFP/Getty Images)
She topped off the look with her hair pulled up in a loose bun, a beaded black clutch and black heels.
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, attends the annual Royal Variety Performance at the Palladium Theatre in central London on November 19, 2018. (Photo credit: IAN VOGLER/AFP/Getty Images)
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive at The Royal Variety Performance 2018 at London Palladium on November 19, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
The newlyweds made headlines during their royal tour last month with the news that the two were expecting their first child, due in the Spring of 2019.
Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, leave after the Royal Variety Performance in London, Britain November 19, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls