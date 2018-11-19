Meghan Markle Wows In Sparkling Black And White Halter Top And Skirt In London

Meghan Markle dazzled Monday in a sparkling black and white halter top and skirt while out with Prince Harry to celebrate their six-month wedding anniversary.

The Duchess of Sussex was quite a vision in the floor-length black skirt that she paired with a black and white leaf-patterned sequined top as the couple arrived for the annual Royal Variety Performance at the Palladium theatre in London. (RELATED: Celebrate Prince William’s Birthday With Unforgettable Shots Of Kate Middleton [SLIDESHOW])

She topped off the look with her hair pulled up in a loose bun, a beaded black clutch and black heels.

The newlyweds made headlines during their royal tour last month with the news that the two were expecting their first child, due in the Spring of 2019.