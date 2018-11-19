Melania’s Christmas Outfit Delights Crowds At White House

The White House Christmas tree arrived Monday at the White House.

The arrival of the official White House Christmas tree is a tradition that goes back over 100 years. Typically, the first lady welcomes the tree to the White House under the North Portico. The tree is delivered by horse-drawn carriage by a man in a top hat, and the first lady receives it.

The Marine band played holiday music as both Melania and Donald Trump greeted the carriage drawing the tree to the White House. There were journalists and friends of the Trump family in the audience.

Trump and Melania held hands as they walked around the tree and greeted spectators and posed for photographs.