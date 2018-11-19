Check Out All Of Melania’s Festive Christmas Outfits Since Trump Took Office

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Melania Trump always knows how to ring in Christmas time at the White House in the perfect outfit.

During President Donald Trump’s first year in office, the 20-foot-tall White House Christmas tree arrived as the Marine band played Christmas music. But it was the first lady who got a lot of the attention when she stepped out in a gorgeous red and blue plaid jacket. (RELATED: Celebrate Melania’s Birthday With Her Greatest Looks As First Lady [SLIDESHOW])

US first lady Melania Trump arrives to receive a Christmas tree during an event at the White House November 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo credit: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

US first lady Melania Trump arrives to receive a Christmas tree during an event at the White House November 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

She completed the great look with a bright red turtleneck, black pants and black boots.

US first lady Melania Trump and Barron Trump arrive to receive a Christmas tree during an event at the White House November 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo credit: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

US first lady Melania Trump and Barron Trump arrive to receive a Christmas tree during an event at the White House November 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo credit: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

When Trump showed off the decorations at the White House for the first family’s first Christmas, she again made headlines when she showed up in a beautiful off-white dress with 3/4 length bell sleeves.  (RELATED: Bae-Jing! Melania Rocks Asia With These Stunning Looks [SLIDESHOW])

TOPSHOT - US First Lady Melania Trump stands in the Grand Foyer as she tours Christmas decorations at the White House in Washington, DC, November 27, 2017. (Photo credit:SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

TOPSHOT – US First Lady Melania Trump stands in the Grand Foyer as she tours Christmas decorations at the White House in Washington, DC, November 27, 2017. (Photo credit:SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

She completed the look with loose hair, a metallic gold belt and matching gold high heels. To say she looked like a queen of Christmas would be an understatement.

US First Lady Melania Trump hugs children in the East Room as she tours Christmas decorations at the White House in Washington, DC, November 27, 2017. (Photo credit: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

US First Lady Melania Trump hugs children in the East Room as she tours Christmas decorations at the White House in Washington, DC, November 27, 2017. (Photo: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

During the 95th annual National Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony on the Ellipse near the White House last year, she once again looked festive as ever in a stunning bright red and white plaid coat that she paired with nude high heels.

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump walk off the stage during the 95th annual National Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony at the Ellipse in President's Park near the White House in Washington, DC on November 30, 2017. (Photo credit: NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump walk off the stage during the 95th annual National Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony at the Ellipse in President’s Park near the White House in Washington, DC on November 30, 2017. (Photo: NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)

US President Donald Trump (L) and First lady Melania Trump arrive for the 95th annual National Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony at the Ellipse in President's Park near the White House in Washington, DC on November 30, 2017. (Photo credit: JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)

US President Donald Trump (L) and First lady Melania Trump arrive for the 95th annual National Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony at the Ellipse in President’s Park near the White House in Washington, DC on November 30, 2017. (Photo: JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)

And when FLOTUS helped track Santa’s whereabouts from the Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, during the Trump’s Christmas celebrations, she turned heads in a stunning long-sleeve bright red dress.

First Lady Melania Trump participates in NORAD Santa Tracker phone calls at the Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida on December 24, 2017. (Photo credit: NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)

First Lady Melania Trump participates in NORAD Santa Tracker phone calls at the Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida on December 24, 2017. (Photo: NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)

She completed the terrific look with loose hair and a pair of floral print high heels.

As previously reported, she and Trump took calls in the living room at the resort from kids all across the country who called NORAD’s Track Santa Program.

TOPSHOT - US President Donald J. Trump and the First Lady Melania Trump participate in NORAD Santa Tracker phone calls at the Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida on December 24, 2017. (Photo credit: NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)

US President Donald J. Trump and the First Lady Melania Trump participate in NORAD Santa Tracker phone calls at the Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida on December 24, 2017. (Photo: NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)

This year was no exception, as she stepped out on Monday wearing a striking red tartan cape coat as she and the president received the delivery of the White House Christmas tree by a horse-drawn carriage.

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump participate in the White House Christmas Tree delivery at the White House in Washington, DC, on November 19, 2018. (Photo credit: JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump participate in the White House Christmas Tree delivery at the White House in Washington, DC, on November 19, 2018. (Photo credit: JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)

She tied the whole thing together with a black top, black pants and knee-high black boots.

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump participate in the White House Christmas Tree delivery at the White House in Washington, DC, on November 19, 2018. (Photo credit: JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump participate in the White House Christmas Tree delivery at the White House in Washington, DC, on November 19, 2018. (Photo credit: JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)

Clearly, it’s going to be another jaw-dropping year at the White House at Christmas time this year.

Tags : christmas tree donald trump melania trump
© Copyright 2010 - 2018 | The Daily Caller