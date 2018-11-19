Check Out All Of Melania’s Festive Christmas Outfits Since Trump Took Office

Melania Trump always knows how to ring in Christmas time at the White House in the perfect outfit.

During President Donald Trump’s first year in office, the 20-foot-tall White House Christmas tree arrived as the Marine band played Christmas music. But it was the first lady who got a lot of the attention when she stepped out in a gorgeous red and blue plaid jacket. (RELATED: Celebrate Melania’s Birthday With Her Greatest Looks As First Lady [SLIDESHOW])

She completed the great look with a bright red turtleneck, black pants and black boots.

When Trump showed off the decorations at the White House for the first family’s first Christmas, she again made headlines when she showed up in a beautiful off-white dress with 3/4 length bell sleeves. (RELATED: Bae-Jing! Melania Rocks Asia With These Stunning Looks [SLIDESHOW])

She completed the look with loose hair, a metallic gold belt and matching gold high heels. To say she looked like a queen of Christmas would be an understatement.

During the 95th annual National Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony on the Ellipse near the White House last year, she once again looked festive as ever in a stunning bright red and white plaid coat that she paired with nude high heels.

And when FLOTUS helped track Santa’s whereabouts from the Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, during the Trump’s Christmas celebrations, she turned heads in a stunning long-sleeve bright red dress.

She completed the terrific look with loose hair and a pair of floral print high heels.

As previously reported, she and Trump took calls in the living room at the resort from kids all across the country who called NORAD’s Track Santa Program.

This year was no exception, as she stepped out on Monday wearing a striking red tartan cape coat as she and the president received the delivery of the White House Christmas tree by a horse-drawn carriage.

She tied the whole thing together with a black top, black pants and knee-high black boots.

Clearly, it’s going to be another jaw-dropping year at the White House at Christmas time this year.